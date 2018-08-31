Stocks little changed in pre-holiday weekend trade

Stocks start roughly flat in a session likely to see lighter than usual participation ahead of the extended Labor Day weekend; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

Trade tensions are the primary focus following reports yesterday that Pres. Trump wants to push ahead with tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods as early as next week, while the U.S. and Canada near their trade agreement deadline with no apparent resolution.

Major European markets trade lower across the board, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% , Germany's DAX -0.9% and France's CAC -1.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In earnings news, Lululemon +15% and Ulta Beauty +6.4% after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings, but Big Lots -9.3% following its Q2 report.

Energy ( -1% ) and financials ( -0.6% ) are notable early laggards, while consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) and real estate ( +0.4% ) are the early top performers.