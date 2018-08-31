FDA launches new certification program for food exports

The FDA announces its new export certification program for certain FDA-regulated food products that it says will facilitate importation by other countries.

Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. says, “We anticipate that this new export certification will facilitate trade by assisting U.S. food exporters in fulfilling importing country requirements for FDA certification of FDA-regulated food products. While American food standards are among the most stringent in the world, the FDA recognizes that some U.S. trading partners seek additional assurance that imported food products are produced under applicable requirements, and may request specific language or product information on export certificates. The new export certification program will continue FDA’s efforts to help facilitate American global exports and boost our nation’s economy.”

