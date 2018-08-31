More on OCI's Q2 results

OCI (OTC:OCINF) reported Q2 sales growth of 43.4% Y/Y to $792.7M due to increase in volumes and on average higher realized selling prices.

Total sales volumes 2.81M (+46% Y/Y) metric tons, with OCI product at 2.46M (+47% Y/Y) metric tons and Third party traded at 386k (+41% Y/Y) metric ton.

On an average 2Q18 saw higher realized selling prices for all products except ammonia compared to 2Q17, but lower compared to the 1Q18.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 365 bps to 20.2%.

EBITDA increased by 92% Y/Y to $215M and Adj. EBITDA increased by 22% Y/Y to $204M.

Q2 Free cash flow $133.3M compared to $49.5M a year ago.

Net debt was $4.3B as of June 30, 2018, compared to $4.4B in last quarter.

