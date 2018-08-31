Yandex tops Google in Android search share in Russia

Data gathered by Yandex.Radar shows that its parent search engine (YNDX +2.1% ) has for the first time taken a higher share of Web searches on Android devices in Russia than Google (GOOG -0.4% , GOOGL -0.4% ).

Share of searches hit 49.35% during the week of Aug. 13, Yandex says, vs. Google's 49.28%.

That compares to overall share (including desktop) where Yandex accounts for 56% of searches vs. Google's 40%.

Yandex credits the Android shift to pre-installs on Android devices, along with its new voice assistant and marketing efforts.

Source: Bloomberg