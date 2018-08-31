The Information: Alibaba backs off U.S. cloud push

The Information reports that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is putting its U.S. cloud expansion plans on hold.

Sources say Alibaba found it harder than expected to take on Amazon Web Services and other competitors in the regional market. Alibaba Cloud came to the U.S. about three years ago.

Alibaba also worries that an aggressive strategy will create political backlash during a period of increased regulatory scrutiny of Chinese businesses.

Right now, Alibaba plans to focus its U.S. efforts on multinational companies needing cloud services in China.