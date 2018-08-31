Innovest Global adds $30M in revenue with acquisition

Innovest Global (OTCPK:IVST +33.3% ) announced that it has signed of a letter of intent, and agreed to final structure for the acquisition of a $30M revenue company in the Building Materials Industry.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Innovest. Because of the revenue, but also because the leadership of the organization is world class, well respected in their industry, and has a vision and plan for growth that I believe is highly likely to succeed in our model once we hit the switch”, Dan Martin, CEO.