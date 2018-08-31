PetroChina falls 4% despite strong H1 as Chinese rivals perform even better
Aug. 31, 2018
- PetroChina (PTR -0.5%) reported its best half-year profit in more than three years, with net income surging 114% Y/Y to 27B yuan (~$4B), but shares fell more than 4% in yesterday's trade.
- Heard On The Street's Nathaniel Taplin thinks one explanation could be that what PTR is doing well, its two big state-owned rivals Sinopec (SNP +1.5%) and Cnooc (CEO +0.9%) are doing even better: Refining heavyweight SNP posted its best ever half-year results earlier this month, and both SNP and CEO raised dividends by a higher percentage than PTR.
- Taplin also cites structural problems: China's price controls mean that when demand surges, PTR often ends up making deeper losses on pricey imported gas, compounded by the fact that PTR's domestic gas production is growing much slower (+2.5%) than the country’s gas demand (+15% last year).
- A new pricing policy announced in May may help ease but not eliminate those losses, Taplin says, as PTR’s crude oil production remains a concern; overall output rose just 0.4% on the year and fell 1.3% excluding overseas production.