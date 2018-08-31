More on MEI Pharma FY results

MEI Pharma (MEIP -0.7% ) reports FY revenue decrease of 93% Y/Y to $1.62M, decreased was due to lower levels of R&D activities during the year.

The Company completed a private placement of common stock, along with warrants to purchase common stock of ~$70M.

R&D expenses of $17M (136% Y/Y), the increase was primarily related to increased activities in all clinical programs including the acquisition and development costs associated with voruciclib.

Cash expenditures for operations were $21.3M (+29.1% Y/Y).

“We are also very pleased to report that in recent discussions with FDA on a ME-401 accelerated approval registration strategy, FDA expressed support of our proposed randomized Phase 2 trial.” said Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., President and CEO.

