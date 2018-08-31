Report: Hutchison gets EU approval to take over Wind Tre JV

CK Hutchison (CKHUY +1.2% ) has won conditional approval from the European Union to fully take over the Wind Tre joint venture in Italy, Bloomberg reports.

It agreed to buy out partner Veon (VEON +0.5% ) for €2.45B in July.

The EU notes no real change in Italy's competitive landscape over the past couple of years other than the creation of Wind Tre, and the entry of French low-cost carrier Iliad (OTCPK:ILIAY).

Hutchison takes over full responsibility for conditions tied to the creation of Wind Tre, which made room for the entry of Iliad into Italy's market (including spectrum transfer, site divestment and a national roaming agreement).