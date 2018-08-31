Immune Bio readies $20M IPO

La Jolla, CA-based Immune Bio (INMB) has filed a prospectus for a $20M IPO.

The clinical-stage biopharma firm develops cancer immunotherapies that it says harness the innate immune system to identify and kill cancer cells.

Lead candidates are INKmune, designed to convert inert natural killer (NK) cells into ones that attack the cancer, and INB03, designed to fight tumor-based immunosuppression by preventing preventing the proliferation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) and decreasing immunosuppressive proteins in the tumor microenvironment.

A Phase 1 study of INB03 in patients with advanced solid tumors started last quarter. A Phase 1/2 study of INKmune in ovarian cancer should launch in Q1 2019. A Phase 2 study of INB03 and Phase 1/2 study of INKmune, both in patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, are next up.

2017 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 1.0 (+331.4%); Net Loss: (0.8) (-199.6%); Cash Burn: (0.8) (-140.0%).