Tenaris selloff overdone, Morgan Stanley sees buying opportunity

Tenaris' (TS +1.1% ) recent selloff - down 6% yesterday and 17% since the stock's May peak - is overdone and presents a tactical buying opportunity, says Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Pulleyn, reiterating his Overweight rating and $57 price target on the ADRs.

Negative headlines of quota exemptions, Argentine peso devaluation and product pricing are concerns but do not justify the extent of the weakness in the share price, Pulleyn says, seeing global demand and supply tightening while peso weakness may benefit TS as input costs are local and sell prices are in U.S. dollars.

Source: Bloomberg First Word