Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Pro-Dex (PDEX +21.1% ) is up on almost a 14x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 90K shares, on the heels of its release of fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2018 results.

FQ4 sales increased 12% to $6.2M with net income down 77% to $168K.

Fiscal 2018 sales were up 2% to $22.5M. Net income was $1.6M, down 67% from a year ago. A contributing factor was the write-down of its entire $800K investment in Monogram Orthopaedics.