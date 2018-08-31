Twitter launches issue-ad hurdles, exempting news media

A new policy on issue ads on Twitter (TWTR -2.2% ) calls for extra steps from those who want to place advertisements tied to politically charged topics, but exempts news organizations that want to promote news stories on the issues.

The new policy affects ads that refer to an election or clearly identified candidate, or to advocacy for legislative issues of national importance -- like "abortion, civil rights, climate change, guns, healthcare, immigration, national security, social security, taxes, and trade," Twitter says.

Advertisers will need to get certified as to their identity and location within the United States under the new policy, and meet specific eligibility requirements.

But news organizations that want to promote links to key stories that happen to hit those issues will be exempted from the extra hurdles: "We don’t believe that news organizations running ads on Twitter that report on these issues, rather than advocate for or against them, should be subject to this policy."

To qualify, news orgs will have to have at least 200,000 monthly unique visitors in the U.S. and met certain other transparency standards (contact/about information available online, as well as info on dedicated reporter/editorial staff; a searchable archive online; and not being a single-issue site or primarily user-generated or aggregated).