BlackRock backed finding new chairman at Tesla

Funds controlled by BlackRock voted for replacing Elon Musk as chairman of Tesla (TSLA -1.5% ) during the shareholder vote in June, according to reporting by Reuters.

The split CEO-Chairman proposal ended up being defeated by almost a 5-to-1 ratio.

BlackRock holds about 6.5M shares, ranking it in the top ten list of largest Tesla shareholders.

"Our approach to engaging with companies and proxy voting activities is consistent with our commitment to drive long term shareholder value for our clients," says BlackRock in a rather neutral-sounding statement.

Splitting the CEO and board chairman positions has led to share price gains at other companies with a top exec under the spotlight, although the board at Tesla has given no hint that is on the table for discussion.