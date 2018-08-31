California lawmakers set to decide whether PG&E 'too big to fail'

California legislators have until midnight tonight to pass a bill that would cap the amount PG&E (PCG -1.9% ) must pay related to the 2017 wine country fires, amid concerns that massive fire claims could force the company into financial distress or bankruptcy.

PG&E shares have climbed nearly 10% this week as details emerged on draft legislation that would direct regulators to conduct a stress test to determine how much PG&E can pay for the 2017 fires "without harming ratepayers and materially impacting its ability to provide adequate and safe service," and the utility could cover the costs of anything above that amount by selling bonds backed by fixed customer rates.

The provision takes "bankruptcy off the table,” says CreditSights analyst Andy DeVries, but the bill still "leaves significant uncertainty for investors" as it will be up to state regulators to decide how much PG&E pays.

“This is the state acting like PG&E is too big to fail,” says Mark Toney of the Utility Reform Network. “They want to make sure PG&E has a guaranteed backstop no matter how badly they operate.”