Eurozone Annual Inflation Rises 2.0% in August

Eurozone inflation slowed in August to 2.0%, from 2.1% in July, missing estimate of 2.1%, however surpassing ECB target of close to but under 2%.

Core inflation which outstrips volatile items such as energy and food, rose at an annual rate of 1.0%, down from 1.1% in July.

The ECB is expected to conclude its massive bond purchasing stimulus program by the end of the year and to keep Eurozone interest rates on hold through the summer of 2019.

The unemployment rate in the Eurozone was 8.2% in July.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR