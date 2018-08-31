Merged Vodafone Idea takes over as India's top carrier

A now-closed merger between Vodafone India (VOD -1.6% ) and Idea Cellular (OTC:ICLQY) has established Vodafone Idea, now the No. 1 service provider in India.

The new entity has 408M active mobile subscribers, topping Bharti Airtel (OTCPK:BHRQY) as the biggest provider by user numbers.

The two had market shares of 19.4% and 19.2% respectively, now combined to nearly 39% of active mobile connections.

They make up about 32% of the revenues in the market as well, having combined for 585B rupees (about $8.26B) in the 12 months ended June 30.

The huge India market has about 1.15B mobile connections.

