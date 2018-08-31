Reuters: U.S. warns of Chinese espionage campaign on LinkedIn

U.S. counter-intelligence chief William Evanina says intelligence officials have told LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) about China’s “super aggressive” spy campaign on the platform.

Chinese espionage agencies are reportedly setting up fake LinkedIn accounts to try and require American workers with access to government and trade secrets.

Evanina says the campaign involves contacting thousands of LinkedIn members at the same time and urges Microsoft to shut down the practice by removing fake accounts like Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

LinkedIn says it has been talking to U.S. law enforcement agencies about the espionage efforts. The site previously announced removing under 40 fake accounts that were attempting to contact LinkedIn members associated with political organizations.

China’s foreign ministry denies the allegations.

Source: Reuters.