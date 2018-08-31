Canadian oil firms add to losses after court blocks Trans Mountain project

Most oil-weighted Canadian energy stocks extend yesterday's losses after an appeals court annulled regulatory approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, raising new alarms over Canada’s regulatory system and threatening to scare off would-be investors in large-scale projects in the country.

Most oil-weighted Canadian energy stocks fell on the news, and some continue to lose ground today: CVE -2.8% after shedding nearly 2% yesterday, CNQ -2.3% after falling 1.2%, SU -0.5% following a slight gain yesterday, and OTCPK:MEGEF edges into the green after a nearly 4% drop yesterday.

“After years of exhaustive review, any further delays to this important project will only serve to harm the Canadian economy by limiting access to global markets for the country’s oil exports and depriving governments of additional tax and royalty revenues," CVE says.