As Argentine peso steadies, Argentine banks bounce

The Argentine peso rises 3.8% against the U.S. dollar, steadying from its 9%+ loss Thursday. In response, Argentine bank stocks are reviving.

Argentina's central bank pushed its benchmark interest rate to whopping 60% Thursday in an effort to halt the peso's dive.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) is up 3.9% after falling 7.4% Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia(GGAL +19.3% ),the biggest gainer on Nasdaq in midday trading, more than makes up for the 14% it lost on Thursday.

Banco Macro (BMA +16.7% ) and BBVA Banco Frances (BFR +15.5% ) also gain more today (so far) than they declined yesterday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA -0.6% ), which fell 2.8% on Thursday, slips a little more on Friday.

