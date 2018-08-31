CRISPR/Cas9 horse race on, Vertex first U.S. company to launch study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -1.2% ) is co-sponsoring a Germany-based study with development partner CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP +7.4% ) assessing gene therapy candidate CTX001 in patients with beta thalassemia, the first such study involving the gene-editing technology called CRISPR/Cas9 backed by a U.S. company. The Phase 1/2 trial, to be conducted at a single hospital in Regensburg, will enroll up to 12 adults with the inherited disease.

In May, the FDA placed a clinical hold on clinical studies of CTX001 in sickle cell disease citing the need to resolve certain issues in the IND application.

Editas Medicine (EDIT +1.4% ) is poised to start its own clinical trial assessing a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy to treat a rare form of blindness.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA -0.1% ) is nearing the clinic with its CRISPR/Cas9 candidate for transthyretin amyloidosis (partnering with Regeneron).

