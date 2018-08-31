Nord Stream 2 construction begins in German coastal waters

Construction work has started in German coastal waters on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia to Europe, despite the threat of sanctions from Pres. Trump and condemnation from much of Europe.

Owned by Russia's state-run Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), the project is supported by German chancellor Merkel’s government but opposed by those who believe the pipeline will increase Europe’s energy dependence on Russia and has been engineered as a political weapon to hurt Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 describes the construction as “preparatory” but confirms the current activities include the building of a connection from the landfall site in Lubmin to the offshore pipeline in deeper waters; work also continues on an underwater trench that would encase the pipeline as it ran through shallow waters close to the landfall installation.

The Nord Stream 2 consortium includes five European partners: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY).