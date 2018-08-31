U.S. Senate postpones Postal Service hearing

A Senate hearing about reforming the U.S. Postal Service has been delayed, according to Reuters sources.

President Trump ordered a task force to study the Postal Service’s financial health and what it charges customers like Amazon (AMZN +0.5% ) for delivering packages.

The study was ordered with the report release set for August 10. The White House hasn’t yet released the report, forcing the Senate to delay its reform hearing scheduled for September 5.

The Postal Service is an independent establishment of the U.S. executive branch. FY17 revenue was down $1.8B Y/Y to $69.6B with $72.2B in operating expenses. The drop was due to declines in First-Class and Marketing Mail, partially offset by an 11% growth in package volume.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares are up 1.4% after the news.

