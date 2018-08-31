Artificial intelligence to play major role in healthcare - Reuters

Reuters reports that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in the advancement of diagnoses and treatments across the healthcare spectrum.

Siemens Heathineers (OTCPK:SIEGY)(OTCPK:SMAWF) has leveraged AI to develop a digital twin heart that mimics the electrical and physical properties of real cardiac cells enabling surgeons to run simulations before surgery, to see if a pacemaker is appropriate for a particular patient, for example.

Philips sells AI-enabled heart models that convert two-dimensional ultrasound images into data that helps physicians diagnose problems or automatically analyze scans to help surgeons plan operations.

A shortage of doctors in China is stoking demand for AI tools to analyze medical images. Alibaba is one of the early leaders, using its cloud and data systems to develop AI solutions to analyze CT and MRI images.

Google has developed a portfolio of AI tools, including algorithms to analyze medical images to diagnose eye disease and to sort through medical records to predict patient outcomes.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global market for AI tools is expected to jump to $6.7B in three years. The global market for imaging analytics software is forecasted to be $4.3B by 2025 according to Statista.

