What to know about Coca-Cola's acquisition of Costa

Coca-Cola (KO -0.9% ) says the deal for Costa will provide it with the ecosystem edge required to build a global coffee leadership position in coffee.

The company plans to leverage the company's marketing expertise and global reach with the new business and innovate the brand into new areas.

In the U.S., Coca-Cola will use some Costa flagships stores to help build the brand, but doesn't plan to roll out a national network.

Revenue synergies are expected from the Costa add-on as selling channels are shared.

Sources: Coca-Cola conference call, Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic

