Tahoe Resources suspends mining ops at Peru gold mine after protest

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -2.7% ) says it has temporarily suspended mining operations at its La Arena gold mine in Peru after protesters trespassed on its property and demanded payment for environmental impacts of mining.

The protest followed recent meetings between Tahoe and residents from the nearby community of La Ramada who say they want compensation for unspecified damage caused by dust and vibrations from blasting at the mine; the company says the mine blasting complies with the law and environmental quality standards.

Earlier this week, Tahoe said ~600 cm of cyanide and gold bearing solution may have leaked from the mine site into a neighboring creek, caused by an apparent theft attempt.