Total U.S. rigs rise by 4, oil rigs up 2 in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count rose by 4 to 1,048 after falling by 13 last week, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The count of active oil rigs gained 2 to 862 and gas rigs also rose by 2 to total 184, while two rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

A year ago at this time, 943 oil rigs and 183 gas rigs were in operation in the U.S.

October WTI crude is little changed by the data, currently -0.4% at $69.96/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI