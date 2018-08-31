China’s official PMI unexpectedly rises in August

China’s manufacturing sector growth PMI unexpectedly rose in August to 51.3, from the revised figure of 51.0 in July and service PMI also rose to 54.2 from 54.0 in July.

However, China’s export orders, an indicator for future activity, contracted for a third straight month to 49.4 raising concerns over China's economic conditions,

In July, both official and private PMI reading by Caixin and IHS Markit fell, with the private manufacturing index dropping to an eight-month low due to a decline in export orders.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP