Cboe seeks to implement `speed bumps' to derail high-frequency traders: WSJ

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) is looking to introduce a brief delay at EDGA, the smallest of its four equities exchanges, in an effort to slow high-frequency traders, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

So-called "speed bumps" work by imposing a short delay, generally a fraction of a second, that's enough to foil high-tech traders that make money by forecasting tiny market shifts and quickly trading before others perceive the price changes.

Cboe's plan still needs to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cboe may still drop the plan, as it hasn't yet filed a proposal to the SEC.

