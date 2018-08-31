EA -1.7% in further drop after strategic retreat on key shooter

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is down 1.7% after BofA Merrill Lynch cut its rating to Neutral, a reaction to the company's news that it was cutting booking guidance alongside a delay of its highly anticipated Battlefield V shooter.

The new game will be postponed by a month to Nov. 20, getting it out of the October crossfire of competing releases: Activision Blizzard's (ATVI -2.8% ) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Take-Two's (TTWO -0.8% ) Red Dead Redemption 2.

That push-out of sales is a big part of a $350M year cut to fiscal year bookings expectations. Shares fell nearly 10% yesterday in response.

The company says it's making "some final adjustments" to the game from player testing, and while that means a hit to current-year bookings, it's the right move, WSJ's Heard on the Street noted. "The game would have struggled for attention" with the other two releases, particularly given pent-up demand for the already-delayed RDR 2.

"And today’s big games are expected to generate a long tail of revenue through continued player engagement, so getting the details right early matters a lot," Dan Gallagher notes. "Getting them wrong on this game could leave EA seriously wounded."

