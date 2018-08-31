Coca-Cola's Costa deal is mostly makes sense but carries risk, analysts say

Coca-Cola (KO -1.1% ) nears its low price of the day following the $5.1B acquisition of U.K. coffee chain Costa, as analysts agree the move into the fast-growing coffee market is a good one but carries risk; KO now becomes a retailer in the food services market, with an enterprise whose operating margins are lower than its beverage business.

KO’s move into coffee is a paradigm shift for the company but "bold and sensible," says Susquehanna's Pablo Zuanic, adding that he would not be surprised to see KO make a play for a domestic coffee chain given that the Costa brand is not widely known in the U.S.

Bernstein's Ali Dibadj understands KO's desire to delve "further into the faster-growing hot coffee market," but at 16x EBITDA, the deal price is "somewhat rich" vs. Starbucks' 13x forward EBITDA; he thinks KO likely is "paying up for the revenue synergy opportunities like in China, as well as being reactionary to other bidders."

Although investors will appreciate Costa’s "impressive" revenue growth and diversification the deal will bring, J.P. Morgan's Andrea Teixeira sees questions related to the retail component of the business and lower operating margins vs. KO’s legacy business.

Source: Bloomberg First Word