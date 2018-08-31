Brazil regulator approves Petrobras to restart Replan refinery

Brazil regulator ANP says Petrobras (PBR +3.4% ) may resume production at the 415K bbl/day Replan refinery, following an Aug. 20 fire that led to a temporary suspension of operations at the complex.

PBR says it expects regularization of the distillation unit within two days, catalytic cracking and hydrotreatment units within three days and other unaffected units within a week, which would normalize 50% of the refinery’s production within the period.

The fire was started by an explosion in a tank of one of the acidic water units associated with the U-220A catalytic cracking unit that also impacted one of the refinery’s atmospheric distillation units.