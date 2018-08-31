INFRA and Greenway ink pact

Greenway Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:GWTI +11.1% ) and INFRA Technology announced they have entered into a non-exclusive MOU agreement for the joint design, engineering, and development of economical, transportable, reliable and profitable GTL plants.

This agreement addresses the need to process various natural gas streams into liquid fuels.

By combining the capabilities of both companies, the time to deploy plants capable of processing flared or vented gas will be reduced.

Together, the components from each company will combine to create a GTL solution which will maximize conversion to a desirable end product.