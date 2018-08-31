Third-largest ETF loses almost $1B in two days: Bloomberg

The latest victim of investors fleeing risk is BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD -0.1% ), which has lost $994M over Wednesday and Thursday, Bloomberg reports, citing data it compiled.

That's the most outflows the ETF has seen since February's so-called "vol-pocalypse." Fear of risk has now spread to bonds.

Part of the reason is the Fed continues to signal it will boost interest rates two more times this year, hurting the appeal of longer-term corporate debt.

“Rising rates don’t bode well for higher-duration funds, plus we’re going into month-end reallocations so probably people are shifting to more conservative instruments as we begin the fall," says Mohit Bajaj, director of exchange-traded funds at WallachBeth Capital.

