FDA tentatively OKs Aquestive's Sympazan for severe type of childhood epilepsy; shares up 1%

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST +1% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of tentative FDA approval for Sympazan (clobazam) oral film for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), a severe form of childhood epilepsy, in patients at least two years old.

Clobazam is currently marketed in tablet and oral suspension formulations by Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF)(OTCPK:HLUYY) under the brand name ONFI.

The company says its oral film formulation is better suited for LGS sufferers since they often have difficulty swallowing pills or large volume suspensions.

The FDA nod is tentative to allow for the expiration of Orphan Drug exclusivity for ONFI in October.