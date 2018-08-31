Kentucky regulator rejects smart meter plans from PPL utilities

Kentucky's Public Service Commission rejects proposals by the state’s two largest electric utilities - Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric, both owned by PPL Corp. (PPL -0.2% ) - to install smart meters in homes across the state.

The utilities had proposed installing ~1.3M smart meters over a three-year period at a cost of nearly $350M, which raised the hackles of the commissioners.

Smart meters are considered foundational to many grid modernization efforts, but Kentucky's move follows similar rejections this year from regulators in Massachusetts and North Carolina.