Arsanis up 23%

Thinly traded nano cap Arsanis (ASNS +22.9% ) is showing some life on over 5x normal volume. Shares had lost 90% of their value since late June when it announced that it was terminating a mid-stage study of ASN100 in certain pneumonia patients.

On the capital front, at the end of June it had $49.9M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $25.7M in H1. It will need more capital eventually, though. Its next clinical trial, a Phase 1 assessing ASN500 in RSV, won't start until H2 2019.