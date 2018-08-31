Bloomberg: Top Sibanye shareholders indicate support for Lonmin deal

Three of Sibanye Gold’s (SBGL +1.9% ) largest investors, controlling more than a third of its shares, have indicated they will vote in favor of its planned takeover of Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF, OTCPK:LNMIY), Bloomberg reports.

Gold One Group, SBGL's largest investor with ~19% and South Africa’s Public Investment Corp., owner of ~9% of SBGL as well as Lonmin’s biggest investor with a ~30% stake, both told the companies they will support the all-share deal, and Exor Investments UK, which owns shares in both companies, also has indicated it will back the transaction, according to the report.

While SBGL said earlier this month that the deal remains on track, CEO Neal Froneman has warned that investors cannot be expected to approve the deal if it means adding more debt.