U.S.-Canada trade talks end; Trump still plans to sign revised Nafta: WSJ

Talks between U.S. and Canada end Friday with no deal reached.

President Trump is expected to send a formal notice to Congress later today saying that he still plans to sign a revised version of Nafta by late November, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The statement likely will say he's willing to proceed with only an agreement with Mexico, but open to continue talks with Canada.

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said talks with Canadian counterparts will resume next Wednesday.

Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

A briefing on U..S. trade talks by Canada's chief negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Washington for 4:30 PM.

