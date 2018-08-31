MercadoLibre sells additional $80M of 2.00% senior notes

MercardoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reports the partial exercise of the option granted to initial purchasers of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2028 that allowed them to buy more of the notes.

Net proceeds from the offering of additional notes is estimated at $78.6M.

MELI sees using about $8.3M to pay the cost of additional capped call transactions. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

MercadoLibre has issued a total of $880M aggregate principal amount of the notes.

