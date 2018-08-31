ResMed sues New Zealand device maker for patent infringement

ResMed (OTCPK:RSMDF) has filed a petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission to stop alleged patent infringement by New Zealand medical device manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The company seeks a ban on the importation and sale of Fisher & Paykel's Simplus full face mask, Eson nasal mask and Eson 2 nasal mask that it says infringe on five of its patents covering mask system and cushion design.

It has also filed a lawsuit in a California court seeking monetary damages in addition to an injunction barring future U.S. sales of the products.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.