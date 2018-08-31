Fannie Mae book of business rises at 2.5% compound annual rate in July

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) reports mortgage portfolio balance of $221.3B at end of July 2018 vs. $225.8B at end of June.

Total Fannie Mae MBS and other guarantees $3.084T vs. $3.077T M/M.

Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate declined 9 basis points to 0.88% in July.

Total book of business compound annual growth rate of 2.5% in July compares with. 2.7% in June.

Multifamily serious delinquency rate narrowed 1 basis point to 0.09%.

Completed 11,033 loan modifications in July.

