Sprint adds to high end of 'unlimited' plan offerings

Sprint (NYSE:S) is rolling out a new niche of its "unlimited" plans targeting higher-end power users with key partnerships.

The company's new "Unlimited Premium" is a "VIP platinum-style wireless plan tailored for the customer who wants it all."

The plan costs $90/month for customers choosing AutoPay, and along with talk, text and data, it offers partner services including Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), Lookout Premium Plus for mobile security, a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription, music streaming via Tidal and roaming talk/text/4G data in Mexico and Canada.

For a limited time, Sprint says, it's giving sign-ups up to $20/month in Uber rides (UBER).

Customers can get a $10 discount per line on the plan if they bring their own device or buy one at full price.

The plan joins other offerings in Sprint's basket including Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Basic, Unlimited Military and Unlimited 55+.

Hulu is co-owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (FOX, FOXA), and WarnerMedia (NYSE:T).