Argentina sovereign credit ratings may be cut by S&P

Argentina's long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings are placed on CreditWatch negative by S&P, as its volatile currency could jeopardize the effectiveness of measures the government has taken to stabilize the nation's economy.

Its long-term sovereign credit rating is at B+, four levels below investment-grade, and its short-term rating is one level below that at B.

S&P expects to resolve the CreditWatch status within 90 days.

ETFs: ARGT

