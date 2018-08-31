Charter wraps up minimum-wage raise for workers

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has come through on a February promise, saying it's paying all of its employees at least $15/hour.

That rate was applied to about 14,000 workers; Charter has about 97,000 overall.

The cableco had made the promise in the wake of tax reform legislation and said the raises would be complete within a year.

It says it has a goal of hiring more than 20,000 employees by 2020. The company also said in February that it would increase investment in its broadband network as a result of the tax reform.