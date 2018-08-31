Canada's Freeland says `win-win-win' on U.S. trade deal within reach: Reuters

Canada Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says that Canada can still reach an agreement with the U.S. on a revised Nafta if there's "good will and flexibility on all sides," Reuters reports.

Talks between the U.S. and Canada ended Friday without a deal. Some U.S. officials said talks could extend beyond Friday and still have a revised pact in time to be signed by the leaders of Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. by late November.

The mood had soured earlier in the day when Trump's off-the-record comments that any trade deal with Canada would be "totally on our terms" were reported in the Toronto Star. The comments were made during to Bloomberg News yesterday.

The S&P 500 closed trading up less than a point at 2,901.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session before the Labor Day weekend down 0.1%. at 25,964.82 And Nasdaq ended up 0.3% at 8,109.54.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. iShares MSCI Canada ETF fell 1.27% .

ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA