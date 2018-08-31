Ackman says he'll stick with Chipotle long-term despite cutting stake

Bill Ackman says he expects to stay a long-term investor in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) even after his Pershing Square hedge fund sold more than 823K shares to trim its holding in CMG to 7.4% of the company from 10.4%.

“Chipotle is in the very early stages of beginning to realize its potential,” Ackman tells Reuters, but his CMG position had grown to more than 20% of his $8B portfolio as the stock price appreciated and that it needed to be cut back.

CMG fell 1.8% in today's trade as the sale sparked some concern that Ackman may be losing interest in the company after owning it for nearly two years; he played a major role in wooing new CMG CEO Brian Niccol from Taco Bell earlier this year.

Ackman’s hedge funds have gained ~15% YTD, largely thanks to gains in CMG, beating the average hedge fund which lost 0.5%.