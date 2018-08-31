Rover seeks FERC approval to start remaining supply laterals

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve startup of the final two laterals on the Rover natural gas pipeline as it seeks to create additional capacity to meet downstream demand.

ETP says shippers have "urgently requested" that Rover place into service the CGT and Sherwood laterals, as well as associated compression and metering stations, to allow their stranded Appalachian Basin gas supplies to be delivered to Midwest markets.

The Sherwood lateral will tie into MPLX's Sherwood processing complex, although a significant production uplift is likely contingent upon the in-service of additional processing capacity at the facility, S&P Global Platts reports; Rover's CGT lateral connects to TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Columbia Gas Transmission system.