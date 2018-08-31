U.S. sells 11M barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Exxon, others

Six companies bought a total of 11M barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in a sale timed to take place ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) bought ~3.3M barrels from the reserve, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) purchased nearly 1.4M barrels, Saudi Arabia's Motiva Enterprises acquired 2.4M barrels, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) added more than 2M barrels, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) picked up nearly 1.6M barrels, and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) bought 330K barrels.

The oil sold in a range of $67.66-$69.05/bbl, according to the Department of Energy.