California Senate rallies votes for tough net neutrality bill

California's state Senate late Friday said it tallied enough votes to pass the nation's toughest net neutrality law, advancing a fight with regulators who have been erasing those rules at the federal level.

Voting is still open on the bill, but it has enough approvals to pass (and could gather more).

The Senate joined in with California's State Assembly, which approved the measure Thursday. Gov. Jerry Brown's signature is the next step on a road that could lead to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brown's signature would make California the fourth state to pass net neutrality regulations, but by far the most powerful one.

California's law prevents Internet providers from blocking, slowing or favoring particular websites; bans providers from collecting new fees as a mechanism to reach Internet users; and bans "zero rating," where providers exempt apps (usually their own) from monthly data caps if such a move could hurt competitors in "abusive" ways.

The new move follows on a sweeping state online privacy law that California passed in June.

